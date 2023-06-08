Hamilton County Ambulance Services gets grant for 4-wheel drive ambulance and equipment

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- A southern Illinois ambulance company will be getting a new 4-wheel drive ambulance, along with other life-saving equipment thanks to a grant.
The USDA Rural Development awarded the Hamilton County Ambulance Services a grant for $210,800. This will help pay for a new 4-wheel drive ambulance and other life-saving equipment to help with serving patients throughout the area.
Personnel with the ambulance service met with USDA Rural Development representatives on Wednesday for the grant presentation.