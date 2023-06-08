 Skip to main content
Hamilton County Ambulance Services gets grant for 4-wheel drive ambulance and equipment

Hamilton County Ambulance Service grant

Pictured (L to R)

Mark Auten, Hamilton Co. Ambulance Board Treasure; Connie Lueke, Hamilton Co. Ambulance Board Vice President; Jody Gray, Hamilton Co. Ambulance Board Member; Brandon Morris, Lead Paramedic Hamilton Co Ambulance; Nathan Taylor, Hamilton County Ambulance Board President; Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, USDA Illinois State Director; Chad May, Hamilton County Ambulance Board Past President; Mike McKee, USDA Area Specialist; Kim Swisher, USDA Area Director; Kathy Pryor, Hamilton County Ambulance Board Secretary; Kelly Woodrow, Hamilton County Board Chairman; and Brad Criley, Hamilton County Ambulance Board EMT

 Hamilton County Ambulance Service

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- A southern Illinois ambulance company will be getting a new 4-wheel drive ambulance, along with other life-saving equipment thanks to a grant.

The USDA Rural Development awarded the Hamilton County Ambulance Services a grant for $210,800. This will help pay for a new 4-wheel drive ambulance and other life-saving equipment to help with serving patients throughout the area.

Personnel with the ambulance service met with USDA Rural Development representatives on Wednesday for the grant presentation.

