‘Grow With Us’ at Conservation World at the 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting "Conservation World" at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
IDNR will offer free samples of a Copi dish from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the first weekend of the fair, Aug. 12-14. Copi is the new brand name for invasive carp launched by IDNR in June.
During the fair, visitors to Conservation World will be able to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, pick up state park guides, purchase collectible lapel pins, and talk to IDNR staff and conservation officers about wildlife, laws and other topics.
Among the entertainment, exhibits and attractions offered at Conservation World this year:
- Youth 3D archery
- Fishing clinics for children, and fly-fishing clinics for youth and adults
- Smokey Bear available for pictures at 11:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. daily
- Monarch butterfly tag and release Youth BB gun range hosted by Illinois Conservation Police Voyageur canoe rides at the Conservation World pond
- Rock-climbing wall
- See-through aquarium featuring sport fish that are popular in Illinois waters, hosted by IDNR’s fisheries staff
- Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
- Music in the IDNR outdoor amphitheater
- Win a camping giveaway and visit with state park and historic site staff at IDNR’s Office of Land Management tent.
- Information and exhibits about snakes of Illinois at the IDNR education tent
- Interactive exhibits and activities for all ages at the IDNR wildlife tent
- Leaf identification and tree management information with IDNR’s forestry staff
- Learn about pollinators and butterflies in Illinois and how to create a pollinator habitat
- Children’s mineral dig, underground mine models, exhibits about convention oil and gas practices, and more at the IDNR Mines and Minerals / Oil and Gas tent
- View the water table hosted by the Office of Water Resources and learn about the Illinois Coastal Management Program
- Hands-on activities and demonstrations for all ages hosted by the Illinois Chapter of the American Chemical Society, and activities and recycling games hosted by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency
- Visit with representatives from various wildlife and hunting organizations at the Sportsmen Tent and pick up free copies of Outdoor News Magazine
Food available in Conservation World this year includes wood-fired pizza, barbecue, ice cream, homemade root beer, shaved ice, kettle korn, pork rinds and candy.
For more information, including details about times for shows and activities, visit https://bit.ly/ConsWorld.
The Illinois State Fair runs from August 11th through the 21st in Springfield.