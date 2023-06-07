Grocery store to open on June 16 in Cairo, ending food desert for last 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Rise Community Market in Cairo is holding their grand opening ceremony next week, ending a food desert for community for the last seven years.
The City of Cairo is planning to celebrate the opening of their new grocery store on June 16, 2023.
The University of Illinois sent out the information on the grand opening of the Rise Community Market. They said this will bring the community a grocery store and ending a long drive for area residents of having to travel 25 miles to buy groceries. Something they've had to do for the last 7 years.
The new market will have healthy and nutritious foods available and will be located at 3010 Sycamore Street in Cairo.
The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 16th at 10 a.m. The community is encouraged and welcome to come out to join the celebration.
“We would like to thank the community, volunteers, and funders that helped make this Grand Opening a reality,” said Gabrielle Harris, President of the Rise Community Market board.
The Rise Community Market is a co-op model of a grocery store. The market was completed with funding through memberships, shareholders, and grants from the University of Illinois, R3 (RESTORE.REINVEST.RENEW), and Builder’s Initiative. For more information about becoming a member or shareholder, you can find that here.