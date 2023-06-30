Gov. Pritzker takes action on 72 house bills

ILLINOIS -- Governor JB Pritzker took action on dozens of house bills.
In total, there were 72 house bills ranging from education updates, court information changes to cyberstalking statute changes.
Pritzker's office detailed the house bills below...
Bill Number: HB 0042
- Description: Allows the Department of Public Health to issue autism awareness decals for license plates.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 0047
- Description: Makes changes to the Illinois Insurance Code to clarify the Illinois Insurance Guaranty Fund can cover cyber security insurance claims when a company goes insolvent.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1117
- Description: Amends the Hospice Program Licensing Act to increase the number of persons who can be served in a hospice setting.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1121
- Description: Allows trained overdose responders within an organization enrolled in the Drug Overdose Prevention Program administered by the Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, to dispense drug adulterant testing supplies and provides requirements for storage of supplies.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1123
- Description: Amends the School Code to better capture students with IEPs graduation requirement completion and completion of their IEP, separately.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1153
- Description: Lowers threshold of county population requiring an Office of County Auditor.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1155
- Description: Provides that when a person is injured by an impaired minor, the person has a right of action against a person who willfully supplied the minor with drugs or alcohol at their residence.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1156
- Description: Requires posting of Long Term Care Ombudsman Program information on all licensed establishment websites.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1190
- Description: Requires the owner of any underground natural gas storage facility to collect and test any gases released within a quarter of a mile of the facility when a verified facility release occurs.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1197
- Description: Amends the Solicitation for Charity Act by changing reporting requirements for certain charitable organizations specified in the act.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1291
- Description: Increases the maximum Teaching Excellence Program incentive from $1,500 to $2,250.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1384
- Description: Requires insurance plans regulated by the State of Illinois to provide coverage for medically necessary reconstructive services intended to restore physical appearance.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024, companies must be in compliance for plans on or after January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB 1434
- Description: Streamlines the process for Illinois courts when dealing with cases involving abused and neglected children who have medical records from multiple states.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1465
- Description: Amends the Illinois Highway Code to raise threshold requiring competitive bidding for certain projects by highway commissioners.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1555
- Description: Allows an attorney appointed by the court to serve in proceedings involving support, custody, visitation, allocation of parental responsibilities, education, parentage, property, or general interest of a minor or dependent child as guardian ad litem.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1558
- Description: Removes the requirement that the Department of Public Health establish and charge a fee to any facility or program applying to be certified to participate in the Medicare program under Title XVIII or the Medicaid program under Title XIX of the federal Social Security Act.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1561
- Description: Allows school districts to maintain an on-site trauma kit and requires trauma response training for school employees.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1566
- Description: Amends the State Finance Act by providing for the transfer of moneys from specified funds into the Audit Expense Fund.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1581
- Description: Allows the Secretary of State to issue special registration plates designated as United States Submarine Veterans plates to each resident of this State who served in the United States Navy as a submariner.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1625
- Description: Expands the type of appraisers who can determine the value of surplus real estate before it can be sold by fire protection districts.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1628
- Description: Beginning 90 after the effective date, landlords may no longer require a tenant or prospective tenant to remit any amount due to the landlord under a residential lease, renewal, or extension agreement by means of an electronic funds transfer, including, but not limited to, an electronic funds transfer system that automatically transfers funds on a regular, periodic, and recurring basis.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1635
- Description: Approves a Lake County Forest Preserve land transfer for a veteran’s cemetery.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1740
- Description: Allows emergency service districts to charge fees for services outside of the district and employ or contract with rescue squad and/or ambulance personnel.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1865
- Description: Allows designated license plates for university police vehicles.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 1920
- Description: Authorizes the Department of Military Affairs to convey by quitclaim deed certain real estate to the City of Lawrenceville.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2033
- Description: Allows for electronic filing of ordinances levying taxes to pay principal and interest on bonds.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2040
- Description: Requires highway clerks to have been residents of the district for at least one year prior to being appointed as highway clerk by a county board of trustees.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2076
- Description: Requires the Department of Public Health to identify and publish a list of distressed nursing facilities quarterly.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2091
- Description: Allows the Secretary of State to raise the minimum age an individual must be to be eligible for a driving test.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2097
- Description: Authorizes the City of Crest Hill to buy the land that will be used in the construction of a Lake Michigan water receiving station.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2130
- Description: Requires insurers and other entities licensed by the Department of Insurance to develop, implement, and maintain an information security program based on its risk assessment. Gives the Department oversight power for this program.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2156
- Description: Requires that student identification cards include information for the Safe2Help Illinois helpline.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: July 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 2160
- Description: Removes selected school districts from the authority of the trustee of schools of Northfield and Maine townships and the township treasurer.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2188
- Description: Transfers the responsibilities of the Illinois Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from the Illinois State Police to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: October 1, 2023
Bill Number: HB 2192
- Description: Sets the maximum length of contracts for park districts related to the installation, maintenance, and service of solar panels.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2220
- Description: Clarifies when hotels can refuse service.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: 60 days after becoming law.
Bill Number: HB 2224
- Description: Amends procedure concerning abandoned property under the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2238
- Description: Adds Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center to the list of stroke centers in the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2248
- Description: Creates the Civil Rights Remedies Restoration Act.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2258
- Description: Repeals the Furniture Fire Safety Act due to the statute being superseded by federal rulemaking.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2266
- Description: Amends the State Treasurer Employment Code to make two administrative clarifications.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2277
- Description: Exempts park districts that provide programs to children that have reached the age of 3 for no more than 3.5 hours a day and no more than 25 hours per week from day care licensing requirements.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2289
- Description: Creates the First 2023 General Revisory Act. Corrects obsolete cross-references and technical errors.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2308
- Description: Requires that a licensed practitioner or an accredited medical or chiropractic radiographer be physically present in the room while a patient is being irradiated.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2325
- Description: Provides that mortgage loan originators may work from a remote location.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2442
- Description: Allows CPS teachers, as a pilot program, to acquire subsequent teaching endorsements through ISBE-approved professional development opportunities through their school district.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2464
- Description: Allows IDOT to deploy pedestrian hybrid beacons and requires drivers to stop before entering an intersection with a pedestrian hybrid beacon.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2503
- Description: Extends resident tuition and fees to community college students taking programs offered at any other Illinois community college if the program is not available in their home district.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2519
- Description: Requires Hospitals to provide information and instructional material regarding the option to voluntarily donate breast milk to nonprofit milk banks.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2562
- Description: Sets heating and cooling standards for buildings that are limited to people 55 years and older.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2582
- Description: Removes duplicative license testing requirement for motorcycle drivers under the age of 18.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2584
- Description: Creates the Tick Research, Education, and Evaluation (TREE) state special fund to be awarded to the Illinois Lyme Association.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2607
- Description: Provides for remote testimony for child victims in criminal proceedings.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2622
- Description: Allows forest preserve districts to maintain a landfill expense fund for more than 40 years.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2624
- Description: Encourages the establishment of a statewide process to access restricted court files.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2776
- Description: Requires the City of Chicago to publicly post annually on its website data describing its progress toward lead service line replacement, including number of lines replaced and average cost, progress meeting contractor diversity requirements, waivers of lead service line replacements, and financing options.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2788
- Description: An IEPA initiative to clean up the enforcement process around Compliance Commitment Agreements.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2820
- Description: Requires continuing education for providers and staff of obstetric medicine and others who care for pregnant or postpartum women to include addressing airway emergencies experienced during childbirth.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2841
- Description: Prohibits fees normally imposed under the Illinois Vital Records Act from being imposed to victims of domestic violence. Requires a certification letter be submitted to obtain the fee waiver.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2861
- Description: For children who have entered a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP), requires DCFS to prepare a written report for filling with the court and all parties and shortens the time frame from 35 to 30 days after placing the child into a QRTP.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024.
Bill Number: HB 2901
- Description: Streamlines the application and review process for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s services under the Site Remediation Program.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 2963
- Description: Allows the Dixon Park District to install solar panels on park district property.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2972
- Description: Allows rescue squad districts to charge reasonable fees.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3071
- Description: Makes technical changes to the School Code. This is ISBE’s annual technical language cleanup bill to remove unnecessary, duplicative, or obsolete language from statute.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3087
- Description: Amends the Illinois Diseased Animals Act. For purposes of prevention of the spread of contagious or infectious disease, permits the Director of Agriculture to limit intrastate movement, exhibition, display, auction, or sales of animals.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3097
- Description: Allows the Illinois Department of Labor greater oversight over Amusement Ride and Attraction safety.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3140
- Description: Prohibits the use of solitary confinement on young detainees in detention centers for any purpose other than preventing immediate physical harm.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB 3149
- Description: Driver’s services omnibus.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3206
- Description: Requires IDFPR to supplement all paper-based certificates, licenses, and authorities with a digitally verified electronic credential.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3224
- Description: Requires a student with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) and their parent, or guardian, to be provided with information about dual credit courses offered by the School District.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3227
- Description: Clarifies the unclaimed wages process for the Illinois Department of Labor.
- Action: Signed
- Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3289
- Description: Expands the Illinois state statute that defines cyberstalking to now include “anxiety.”