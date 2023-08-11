Gov. Pritzker signs 43 House and Senate bills into law

ILLINOIS (WSIL), -- Governor JB Pritzker signed 43 House and Senate bills into law, many of which take effect starting immediately or in January of 2024.
These various bill actions range from amending the Equal Pay Act to minor changes to the Pension Code.
Below is a breakdown of all the bill actions...
Bill Number: HB0219
Description: Provides for the possibility of recovering punitive damages in wrongful death cases.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB0300
Description: Excludes school districts requirement to make additional payments into the Teacher’s Retirement System for salary increases over 6 percent if the increase is necessary to bring a school board in compliance with the changes to the minimum salary provisions of the School Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB0301
Description: Makes the AIM HIGH Grant Program permanent.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1131
Description: Amends the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority Act, Tri-County River Valley Development Authority and the Quad Cities Regional Economic Development Authority Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1286
Description: Allows for the creation of all gender, multiple-occupancy restrooms if they meet specific requirements like having proper signage and stall dividers.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB1497
Description: Amends the Automobile Renting Occupation and Use Tax Act. Exempts car-sharing from Automobile Renting Occupation and Use Tax if the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act or Use Tax Act was paid upon the purchase of the automobile or when the automobile was brought into Illinois. Clarifies liability limits for renters due to theft.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately. Vehicle Code changes take effect January 1, 2024.
Bill Number: HB1595
Description: Makes changes to the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act as it relates to representation in EMS System dispute resolutions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB1612
Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to collect and annually publish the racial and ethnic makeup of applicants who were denied licensure by the Department.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB2035
Description: Allows licensed healthcare professionals (not just physicians) to make disability determinations for the purposes of an employee receiving duty disability benefits.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2086
Description: Allows a restaurant or retailer to fill or refill a consumer-owned container with ready-to-eat or dry bulk foods under certain conditions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2147
Description: Extends the date in the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code through June 30, 2026, that an annuitant may accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status, deletes language concerning an additional 20 days or 100 paid hours that an annuitant may accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status for the period between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, and provides that a person may receive optional credit for certain periods of service as a student teacher. Updates the definition of “pension credit.”
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2222
Description: Health care facilities participating in a merger or acquisition will provide notice to the Attorney General no later than 30 days prior to the transaction closing or transaction effective date.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2231
Description: Classifies Transportation Network Companies as common carriers, expanding their liability for the actions and service of their drivers.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2317
Description: Allows anyone over the age of 26 who has not purchased a fishing license in the last 10 years to be eligible to receive a one-time annual resident fishing license for $5.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2352
Description: Amends the Illinois Pension Code. Codifies Cook County’s Intergovernmental Agreement to use sales tax revenue, rather than just a property tax levy, as a funding source for pension payments.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2443
Description: Requires insurance or managed care plans must offer, for an additional premium, coverage for hearing instruments if prescribed by a hearing care professional.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2450
Description: Requires medical professionals to undergo one hour of continuing education training for cultural competency. Sets additional requirements and limitations surrounding continuing education for medical professionals.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB2471
Description: Creates the Health School Meals for All Program to provide free school breakfast and lunches to students in all participating schools. This program is subject to appropriation.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2509
Description: Modifies the timeline for which nursing program graduates can sit for an exam post-graduation without additional education and training. Requires registered professional nursing schools to be evaluated for effectiveness over a three year average. Makes additional changes.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2826
Description: Prevents the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from requiring self-disclosure of criminal background information when that information is not to be used against an applicant.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2847
Description: Creates the Mental Health and Wellness Act. Requires insurance coverage for an annual mental health and prevention wellness visit with cost sharing.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB2898
Description: Creates the MAP Refund Fund, where MAP funds distributed to a for-profit higher education institution that was found to be using unfair or misleading practices shall be refunded to Illinois Student Assistance Commission.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB2948
Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to retain one full-time employee to assist with licensing for international applicants.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3017
Description: Amends the Business Assistance and Regulatory Reform Act to, subject to appropriation, increase the transparency and accessibility of the permitting process by consolidating status updates from state agencies for covered projects.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3129
Description: Amends the Equal Pay Act by making it unlawful for an employer with 15 or more employees to fail to include the pay scale and benefits for a position in any job posting, including with a third-party.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2025
Bill Number: HB3326
Description: Defines “automate license plate reader” (ALPR) and restricts the sale, sharing, and access to ALPR data by law enforcement when it interferes with a person’s right to choose or obtain reproductive health care services or any health care services as defined by the Lawful Health Care Activity Act or permits the detention or investigation of a person based on a person’s immigration status.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: HB3648
Description: Requires reporting of higher education in prisons data to the General Assembly and to be published online.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024.
Bill Number: HB3690
Description: Consolidates various teacher in-service trainings in an effort to reduce the number of trainings teachers must do. The bill also requires that these in-service trainings be completed every five years, as opposed to every two years.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024.
Bill Number: HB3710
Description: Establishes the Alternative Protein Innovation Task Force to study the state and future of the alternative protein industry in Illinois. The Task Force will make recommendations to the General Assembly.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB3743
Description: Authorizes the quit claim sale of a specified real property from the Central Management Services to the Tinley Park – Park District.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0646
Description: Creates the Healing-Centered Illinois Task Force to advance the State’s efforts to become trauma-informed and healing-centered through improved alignment of existing efforts, common definitions and metrics, and strategic planning for long-term transformation.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB0724
Description: Creates the Interagency Children’s Behavioral Health Services Act and establishes a Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Officer. Requires the Officer to lead the State’s comprehensive, interagency effort to ensure that youth with significant and complex behavioral health needs receive appropriate community and residential services and that the State-supported system is transparent and easier for youth and their families to navigate.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB0761
Description: Creates the EMT Training, Recruitment, and Retention Task Force.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately. Pilot program begins July 1st, 2023.
Bill Number: SB1235
Description: Updates the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code for purposes of computing service for academic years for any participant, where one month of service means a calendar month during which the participant qualifies as an employee for any fraction of the month (instead of at least 15 or more days). This change applies to all service periods of a member who is a participant on or after September 1, 2024.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1352
Description: Requires a teacher resignation be submitted at least 30 days before the first day of the following school year.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1561
Description: Ensures all preventative care mandates will maintain validity.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1646
Description: Amends several sections of the Pension Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1648
Description: Clarifies the treatment of Chicago Laborers’ and State Employees’ pension benefits for those that retire with a disability.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB1670
Description: Includes electronic medical records and information, including demographic information as “private information” and not subject to FOIA for HIPAA-covered private entities.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1675
Description: Cuts the interest rate on delinquent property taxes in half, closes numerous sale in error loopholes, makes scavenger tax sales optional, and designates counties as holders of all tax liens forfeited to the county or State.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1782
Description: Creates a private right of action for child influencers against their parents that featured them in videos and did not properly compensate them.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024
Bill Number: SB1803
Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to coordinate with other agencies and the University of Illinois to establish the Lyme Disease Innovation Program.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediate, program must be set up within one year.
Bill Number: SB2192
Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation, Capital Development Board, and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority provide written explanation to bidders who’ve failed to be awarded a contract after four consecutive bids to provide the same service to a single agency.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2024