Gov. Pritzker signs 43 House and Senate bills into law

  • Updated
Illinois State Capitol

ILLINOIS (WSIL), -- Governor JB Pritzker signed 43 House and Senate bills into law, many of which take effect starting immediately or in January of 2024.

These various bill actions range from amending the Equal Pay Act to minor changes to the Pension Code.

Below is a breakdown of all the bill actions...

Bill Number: HB0219

Description: Provides for the possibility of recovering punitive damages in wrongful death cases.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB0300

Description: Excludes school districts requirement to make additional payments into the Teacher’s Retirement System for salary increases over 6 percent if the increase is necessary to bring a school board in compliance with the changes to the minimum salary provisions of the School Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB0301

Description: Makes the AIM HIGH Grant Program permanent.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB1131

Description: Amends the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority Act, Tri-County River Valley Development Authority and the Quad Cities Regional Economic Development Authority Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB1286

Description: Allows for the creation of all gender, multiple-occupancy restrooms if they meet specific requirements like having proper signage and stall dividers.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB1497

Description: Amends the Automobile Renting Occupation and Use Tax Act. Exempts car-sharing from Automobile Renting Occupation and Use Tax if the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act or Use Tax Act was paid upon the purchase of the automobile or when the automobile was brought into Illinois. Clarifies liability limits for renters due to theft.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately. Vehicle Code changes take effect January 1, 2024.

 

Bill Number: HB1595

Description: Makes changes to the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act as it relates to representation in EMS System dispute resolutions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB1612

Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to collect and annually publish the racial and ethnic makeup of applicants who were denied licensure by the Department.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2025

 

Bill Number: HB2035

Description: Allows licensed healthcare professionals (not just physicians) to make disability determinations for the purposes of an employee receiving duty disability benefits.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2086

Description: Allows a restaurant or retailer to fill or refill a consumer-owned container with ready-to-eat or dry bulk foods under certain conditions.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2147

Description: Extends the date in the Downstate Teacher Article of the Illinois Pension Code through June 30, 2026, that an annuitant may accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status, deletes language concerning an additional 20 days or 100 paid hours that an annuitant may accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status for the period between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, and provides that a person may receive optional credit for certain periods of service as a student teacher. Updates the definition of “pension credit.”

Action: Signed

Effective:  Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB2222

Description: Health care facilities participating in a merger or acquisition will provide notice to the Attorney General no later than 30 days prior to the transaction closing or transaction effective date.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2231

Description: Classifies Transportation Network Companies as common carriers, expanding their liability for the actions and service of their drivers.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2317

Description: Allows anyone over the age of 26 who has not purchased a fishing license in the last 10 years to be eligible to receive a one-time annual resident fishing license for $5.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2352

Description: Amends the Illinois Pension Code. Codifies Cook County’s Intergovernmental Agreement to use sales tax revenue, rather than just a property tax levy, as a funding source for pension payments.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB2443

Description: Requires insurance or managed care plans must offer, for an additional premium, coverage for hearing instruments if prescribed by a hearing care professional.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2450

Description: Requires medical professionals to undergo one hour of continuing education training for cultural competency. Sets additional requirements and limitations surrounding continuing education for medical professionals.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2025

 

Bill Number: HB2471

Description: Creates the Health School Meals for All Program to provide free school breakfast and lunches to students in all participating schools. This program is subject to appropriation.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB2509

Description: Modifies the timeline for which nursing program graduates can sit for an exam post-graduation without additional education and training. Requires registered professional nursing schools to be evaluated for effectiveness over a three year average. Makes additional changes.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2826

Description: Prevents the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from requiring self-disclosure of criminal background information when that information is not to be used against an applicant.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2847

Description: Creates the Mental Health and Wellness Act. Requires insurance coverage for an annual mental health and prevention wellness visit with cost sharing.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB2898

Description: Creates the MAP Refund Fund, where MAP funds distributed to a for-profit higher education institution that was found to be using unfair or misleading practices shall be refunded to Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB2948

Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to retain one full-time employee to assist with licensing for international applicants.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB3017

Description: Amends the Business Assistance and Regulatory Reform Act to, subject to appropriation, increase the transparency and accessibility of the permitting process by consolidating status updates from state agencies for covered projects.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB3129

Description: Amends the Equal Pay Act by making it unlawful for an employer with 15 or more employees to fail to include the pay scale and benefits for a position in any job posting, including with a third-party.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2025

 

Bill Number: HB3326

Description: Defines “automate license plate reader” (ALPR) and restricts the sale, sharing, and access to ALPR data by law enforcement when it interferes with a person’s right to choose or obtain reproductive health care services or any health care services as defined by the Lawful Health Care Activity Act or permits the detention or investigation of a person based on a person’s immigration status.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: HB3648

Description: Requires reporting of higher education in prisons data to the General Assembly and to be published online.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024.

 

Bill Number: HB3690

Description: Consolidates various teacher in-service trainings in an effort to reduce the number of trainings teachers must do. The bill also requires that these in-service trainings be completed every five years, as opposed to every two years.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024.

 

Bill Number: HB3710

Description: Establishes the Alternative Protein Innovation Task Force to study the state and future of the alternative protein industry in Illinois. The Task Force will make recommendations to the General Assembly.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: HB3743

Description: Authorizes the quit claim sale of a specified real property from the Central Management Services to the Tinley Park – Park District.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately    

 

Bill Number: SB0646

Description: Creates the Healing-Centered Illinois Task Force to advance the State’s efforts to become trauma-informed and healing-centered through improved alignment of existing efforts, common definitions and metrics, and strategic planning for long-term transformation.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: SB0724

Description: Creates the Interagency Children’s Behavioral Health Services Act and establishes a Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Officer. Requires the Officer to lead the State’s comprehensive, interagency effort to ensure that youth with significant and complex behavioral health needs receive appropriate community and residential services and that the State-supported system is transparent and easier for youth and their families to navigate.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: SB0761

Description: Creates the EMT Training, Recruitment, and Retention Task Force.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately. Pilot program begins July 1st, 2023.

 

Bill Number: SB1235

Description: Updates the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code for purposes of computing service for academic years for any participant, where one month of service means a calendar month during which the participant qualifies as an employee for any fraction of the month (instead of at least 15 or more days). This change applies to all service periods of a member who is a participant on or after September 1, 2024.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: SB1352

Description: Requires a teacher resignation be submitted at least 30 days before the first day of the following school year.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: SB1561

Description: Ensures all preventative care mandates will maintain validity.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: SB1646

Description: Amends several sections of the Pension Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: SB1648

Description: Clarifies the treatment of Chicago Laborers’ and State Employees’ pension benefits for those that retire with a disability.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

 

Bill Number: SB1670

Description: Includes electronic medical records and information, including demographic information as “private information” and not subject to FOIA for HIPAA-covered private entities.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: SB1675

Description: Cuts the interest rate on delinquent property taxes in half, closes numerous sale in error loopholes, makes scavenger tax sales optional, and designates counties as holders of all tax liens forfeited to the county or State.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: SB1782

Description: Creates a private right of action for child influencers against their parents that featured them in videos and did not properly compensate them.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024

 

Bill Number: SB1803

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to coordinate with other agencies and the University of Illinois to establish the Lyme Disease Innovation Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediate, program must be set up within one year.

 

Bill Number: SB2192

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation, Capital Development Board, and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority provide written explanation to bidders who’ve failed to be awarded a contract after four consecutive bids to provide the same service to a single agency.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2024