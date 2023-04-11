Gardeners plant seedlings to help those in need through Salvation Army's food pantry in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- Gardeners came together to plant seedlings as part of Community Planting Day in Marion.
Folks met up at the Cultivating Care Donation Garden at the First Presbyterian Church to help grow produce for the Salvation Army Food Pantry.
The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois partnered with the University of Illinois Extension and the First Presbyterian Church and community volunteers to plant seeds in the garden.
These seeds will grown into delicious food that will then benefit those in need throughout the community through the Salvation Army.
"It's great to see lots of master gardeners coming out and U of I volunteers to get things in the ground," Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Social Services Manager Cami Horn said. "The weather's been beautiful. And so we're hopeful to have a bountiful production of fresh vegetables for our pantry clients. Nutrition of course is the main goal. in getting nutritional food to our clients because it is so expensive. And having the lack of ability to get to it."
They are also looking for volunteers and welcome any school, club, or organizations which can "adopt a week" to volunteer during any time over the summer.
Last year, the garden grew more than 500 lbs. of food.