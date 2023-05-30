Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox Passes Away

RIDGWAY, Ill. -- Friends and family are mourning a well known member of southern Illinois who recently passed away.
At the age of 65, Charles Anthony "Tony" Cox passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Friends, family and residents of Gallatin County, and the surrounding area, were saddened by the news with many sharing stories and memories of their time with him.
Cox was elected as the Gallatin County Coroner in 1980, serving the Gallatin County area for 43 years.
Cox & Son Funeral Homes shared kind words about Cox in his obituary, explaining how "Tony dedicated his life not only to his family, but also his community and the families that trusted him with their loved ones. His attention to details went above most and every funeral ran in precision mode, those who worked with him definitely knew this."
Cox wore many hats in his lifetime, including serving as the President of The Illinois Coroners Association and was even voted Illinois County Official of the Year in 2007.
He was born in Eldorado on July 13, 1957 to AC and Betty (Atkins) Cox and married Gayla (Pottorff) Cox in 2005.
His visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2023, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Cox & Son Funeral Home in Ridgway. His funeral mass will be Friday June 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church in Ridgway, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Some county and city offices may be closed on Friday as officials attend funeral services.