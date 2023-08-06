Funeral services set for Carbondale business owner & wife

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Funeral services for a Carbondale business owner and his wife is happening in central Illinois this week.
Guillerma and Rasli Habibullah were killed in a crash last week according to family. Rasli owned Monah's International Groceries in Carbondale while Guillerma was a former math teacher.
Funeral services are happening in Champaign-Urbana on Tuesday August 8. Friends and family are invited to attend a prayer service at Central Illinois Mosque at 1:25 p.m. and funeral at Mt. Hope Cemetery at 2 p.m.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Carbondale at a later date.