The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Perry County in south central Illinois...
Northern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Northeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois...
Southern Franklin County in south central Illinois...

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Royalton, or
near Christopher, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Du Quoin, Johnston City,
Christopher, Zeigler, Royalton, Elkville, Hurst, West City,
Thompsonville, North City, Buckner, Orient, Hanaford, Freeman Spur
and Bush.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 60 and
71.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south
central Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south
central Illinois.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Funeral services set for Carbondale business owner & wife

  • Updated
Lin & Gemma Habibullah (International Grocer Store Owners, Carbondale)
Courtesy: Mo Habibullah

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Funeral services for a Carbondale business owner and his wife is happening in central Illinois this week.

Guillerma and Rasli Habibullah were killed in a crash last week according to family. Rasli owned Monah's International Groceries in Carbondale while Guillerma was a former math teacher.

Funeral services are happening in Champaign-Urbana on Tuesday August 8. Friends and family are invited to attend a prayer service at Central Illinois Mosque at 1:25 p.m. and funeral at Mt. Hope Cemetery at 2 p.m.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Carbondale at a later date.

