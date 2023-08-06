Funeral services set for Carbondale business owner & wife

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Perry County in south central Illinois... Northern Williamson County in southern Illinois... Northeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois... Southern Franklin County in south central Illinois... * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Royalton, or near Christopher, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Du Quoin, Johnston City, Christopher, Zeigler, Royalton, Elkville, Hurst, West City, Thompsonville, North City, Buckner, Orient, Hanaford, Freeman Spur and Bush. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 60 and 71. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Illinois. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH