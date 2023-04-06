Fundraiser in Murphysboro helps local teen with brain cancer

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A fundraiser in Murphysboro is helping a local family whose son has a rare form of brain cancer.
That fundraiser will benefit 18-year old Aiden Caraker.
The family says they need help with medical bills.
An event was held Wednesday night at the Labrador Lakehouse Inn and Wedding Venue in Murphysboro.
Organizers say the help will go a long way.
"We decided about a month ago, lets have a fundraiser," Labrador Lake House Owner Victoria Johnson said. "They're spending a lot of money on medical bills and travel back and forth from St. Louis. So we just thought, this is our first community event, Let's just make it worth while and give back to her family. I would really enjoy everyone coming and just checking the place out, and then just having a great time and donating."
You can still help out and donate to the cause. You can visit the Checkmate Cancer for Aiden page on Facebook.
You may also call the First Mid Bank & Trust in Murphysboro at 618-565-1366. There you can donate funds through the Checkmate Cancer Team Aiden account.