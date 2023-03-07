Free weekly meal offered in Harrisburg Tuesday night

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A free meal is being offered to the community in Harrisburg Tuesday night.
This is happening at the Presbyterian "Annex" Building at 21 West Locust Street in Harrisburg by Heaven's Kitchen.
This is a weekly free meal open to anyone that wants to stop by and enjoy a nice meal.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and serve until 6 p.m. with seconds available at 5:30 p.m.
The menu consists of a chicken salad sandwich, chips, celery and carrots, dessert and a drink.
This event is for dine in only.
For more information about Heaven's Kitchen, you can find their website here.