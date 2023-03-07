 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Free weekly meal offered in Harrisburg Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Heaven's Kitchen
Heaven's Kitchen

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A free meal is being offered to the community in Harrisburg Tuesday night.

This is happening at the Presbyterian "Annex" Building at 21 West Locust Street in Harrisburg by Heaven's Kitchen.

This is a weekly free meal open to anyone that wants to stop by and enjoy a nice meal.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and serve until 6 p.m. with seconds available at 5:30 p.m.

The menu consists of a chicken salad sandwich, chips, celery and carrots, dessert and a drink.

This event is for dine in only.

For more information about Heaven's Kitchen, you can find their website here.

