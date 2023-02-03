Free food offered for veterans in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A new market is offering free food for veterans in Carbondale on Friday's.
The A.J.C. Foundation announced they are opening their Veteran's Market to be open on Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., starting this week.
This is located in the lobby of Robertson Vending Inc. at 1764 N. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.
The A.J.C. Foundation asks if you are a veteran in need, to bring your DD214 and come in and shop for some food.
"We look forward to seeing you and thank you for your service to our great county!" A.J.C. Foundation said in a Facebook post.
They also thanked those who reached out with donations.
The number they provided to call for this program is 618-967-6893.
