Franklin County man creates 'Honk For Ukraine' display on Route 148

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Mulkeytown man's unique display has gotten positive responses and a lot of car horns.
The sound of cars beeping at 3 a.m. doesn't bother Ron McCollom at all. In fact, it's music to his ears.
"I love it," McCollom said.
Like millions of others around the globe watching the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, McCollum felt helpless.
"I just needed to put something out there to support the people of Ukraine," McCollum said.
So McCollum grabbed an old door and painted Ukraine's flag's colors and placed a sign that says 'Honk For Ukraine' at the center of his display.
The reaction was instant, McCollom says.
"[We get] a couple dozen [honks] a day and at night," McCollom said. "At night we put the spotlights on the sign behind me that are yellow and blue."
The late night noise doesn't bother him as much as Russian President Vladimir Putin does. McCollom didn't hesitiate to call Putin 'a dictator' for silencing his critics and ordering strike after strike.
He has hope that Russian people will overcome 'Putin's War'.
"[Putin]'s murdered women and babies... and no call for any of this but that's just what dictators do," McCollom said. "When this is over Russia will still be a great country."
McCollom's display has grown almost a month later. The Ukrainian flags he displays on the opposite side of his driveway are actually household items. McCollom used yellow towels and blue pillow cases to create two flags.
Another flag is actually a sleeping bag that belongs to his wife, which she brought home from the school where she works.
"I'm retired," McCollom said. "I have more time on my hands than most people."
Since creating his display, some thought McCollom was simply showing support for his Ukrainian relatives. But McCollom isn't Ukrainian. In fact, he's part Scottish and part Irish.
"Everybody's Ukrainian sometime today I think," McCollom said.
Despite not having an ounce of Ukrainian blood in his body, he has Ukranians in his thoughts and heart. Though his display won't change what's happening thousands of miles away McCollom hopes others can show their support.
"It's not just what's going on in the street. It doesn't matter if gas is $4.50. If that's what it takes the people in Ukraine to get through what they're getting through."
McCollom says he'll keep the display up for as long as the conflict lasts.