Franklin County highway blocked due to wreck, motorists urged to avoid area

MACEDONIA, Ill. -- A crash has shut down a section of highway in Franklin County and motorists are urged to find an alternative route.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) said a truck pulling a camper has hit a viaduct and rolled over along State Highway 14 and N. Thompsonville Road.
FCEMA said the roadway is completely blocked and are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route of travel during this time.
No injuries have been reported.