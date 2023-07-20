Franklin County agencies to enforce drug laws, help with opioid addiction treatments

BENTON, Ill. -- Agencies in Franklin County are putting more effort into enforcing drug laws and helping with opioid addiction treatments after receiving a portion of a $26 billion settlement.
After a multi-state $26 billion National Opioid Abatement Settlement agreement with major pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors of opioids, Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon and States Attorney Abby Dinn made a joint recommendation to the Franklin County Board about how to use the funding they received in the county.
The recommendations were to be used to enforce the drug laws and help with treatment of those suffering from opioid addiction.
The county board voted unanimously to accept those recommendations.
On July 17th, the Opioid Abatement funds were awarded by the county board to the Benton Police Department, Take Action Today and CASA of Franklin County for their support in the mission of fighting opioid addiction throughout the county.
Benton Police Department was awarded $4,345, CASA awarded $10,000 and Take Action Today was awarded $25,000.