Four wanted out of Jefferson County for various crimes

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for four individuals, some of which could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
All four are wanted on charges in the Jefferson County area.
Matthew Rutherford, 28, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He is 6’3”, 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be living in Benton.
Lacie Hayes, 33, is wanted for failure to appear and her original charge is possession of methamphetamine. She is 5’4”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to be living in Woodlawn.
Gavin Bassett, 31, is wanted for Failure to Appear with an original charge of Possession of Methamphetamine. Bassett is 6’2”, 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to be living in Waltonville.
Terry Phelps, 50, is wanted out of Jefferson County on a theft charge. Phelps is 6’1”, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in Dix.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said to not approach these individuals if you see them and call your local law enforcement agency.