Former Dairy Queen in Carbondale now has new name

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The beloved former Dairy Queen in Carbondale is planning to reopen the facility under a new name which was just recently decided.
And, the new name is..."The Big Chill."
The Big Chill was recently decided as the new name according to the owner of the upcoming new eating establishment, Mark Waicukauski.
Waicukauski tells us they will hopefully open up in the next few weeks. As it sits, they are waiting on a plumber, a carpenter and a reinspection for the building before opening their doors.
The owner also plans on getting a new sign, as close to how the old one looked like. However, Waicukauski said they are waiting on approval from the city.
"Looking forward to it and appreciate all the community support," Waicukauski said. "The way the community has really rallied around this. I'm looking forward to opening back up. I'm really excited about it."