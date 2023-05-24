Food Network names 17th Street Barbecue best BBQ in Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- When it comes to BBQ in Illinois, many restaurants could be considered a fan favorite. However, one Southern Illinois place received attention from a major network.
The Food Network recently put out their top places to eat, focusing on the best BBQ spot in each of the 50 states.
In Illinois, 17th Street Barbecue claimed the top spot.
The Food Network said this about 17th Street BBQ...
"The Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest brings out the U.S.’s best competitive pitmasters. With four world championships and three grand world championships under his belt, Mike Mills of 17th Street is the guy to beat. His ribs are so good that meat fanatic Iron Chef Michael Symon sang their praises on Best Thing I Ever Ate. Fortunately, those grand-champion baby backs, sprinkled with Mills’ Magic Dust rub and slow-cooked over apple and cherry woods, are now available daily at Mills’ two southern Illinois restaurants. So are some of his other blue-ribbon selections, including beef sausage links, pork shoulder, chicken, turkey and the fan-favorite brisket."
17th Street Barbecue posted on their Facebook page thanking Food Network for naming them the best barbeque in Illinois.