First responders and community members to take part in Saluki Stadium stair climb in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- First responders and members of the community are making sure everyone never forgets those lost in the attacks on 9/11 by climbing 110 flights of stairs.
Everyone will gather at the Saluki Stadium at 5:45 a.m. on Monday. At 6 a.m., participants will be challenged to climb 110 flights of stairs around Saluki Stadium.
This represents the 110 floors that were in the World Trade Center buildings which fell in the attack.
T-shirts will also be provided for those first 100 participants who complete the stair climb challenge.
Winston's Bagels will also be on hand, along with Cold Blooded Coffee.