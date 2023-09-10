First responders and community members climb stairs for 9/11

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- First responders and members of the community are making sure everyone never forgets those lost in the attacks on 9/11 by climbing 110 flights of stairs on Monday morning.
Many gathered at the Saluki Stadium early in the morning on Monday where they were challenged to climb 110 flights of stairs around stadium.
This represents the 110 floors that were in the World Trade Center buildings which fell in the attack.
T-shirts will provided for those first 100 participants who completed the stair climb challenge.
Winston's Bagels was also on hand, along with Cold Blooded Coffee.