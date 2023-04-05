Firefighters welcome for Royalton firefighter visitation walk-thru

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Fire departments are welcome to pay their respects for fallen Royalton firefighter Lieutenant Zachary Skaggs Wednesday evening.
Royalton Fire Chief Daniel Davis said if any fire department wishes to attend the visitation for Skaggs, it is the family's wish to dress in duty attire. He also said it's not necessary to wear Class A uniforms.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The firefighter walk thru is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Royalton on South Main Street.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m., also at the First Christian Church of Royalton.
Chief Davis asks fire crews visiting to line up their apparatus up and down West Division Street to keep the parking lot clear for vehicles.
On April 1, Zachary Staggs died after crashing a Polaris RZR side-by-side vehicle around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Creekside Lane in rural Desoto according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.