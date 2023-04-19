Firefighters stabilize building and rescue driver after crash

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Firefighters in Metropolis were busy on Tuesday after helping a driver who crashed into a business.
It happened just after 8 a.m. when crews responded to a truck that crashed into a welding supply store on West 10th Street.
Firefighters worked to get the driver out of the vehicle while other fire crews started to stabilize the store structure.
The driver was quickly removed from the vehicle and taken to Massac Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Metropolis Fire Department stated the nearly the entire storefront was knocked out by the vehicle.
"We'd like to give a special thanks to the public works department, light and street departments for your assistance with bringing us the heavy lumber we used for stabilization," Metropolis Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
They also thanked the Metropolis Police Department for keeping the highway blocked off, a local engineering company representative who helped survey the building and Burnham's Collision Center & Towing for their assistance as well.