Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire Wednesday night in Carbondale.
Crews quickly responded to the scene on East Birch Street at 8:49 p.m. where they found flames coming out of a Chevy Trailblazer.
Carbondale Assistant Fire Chief Mike Rishel said there was heavy fire in the passenger area of the vehicle. Crews extinguished the fire quickly.
Rishel said the vehicle was located close to a home in which the heat of the fire did cause some siding damage to the structure. However, crews were able to knock down the flames before it caused any further damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, Rishel said he believes it was unintentional.
Nobody was injured in the fire, however, one person did try to extinguish the fire before calling for help.