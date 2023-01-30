 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


&&

Firefighters rescue person from burning home in Marion

fire
MGN

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Firefighters rescue a person from a burning home in Marion Monday morning.

Fire crews in immediately responded to a structure fire call at 1805 Holmes Drive in Marion at 3:35 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters with the Marion Fire Department found a home with heavy dark smoke at the front door area.

Crews then quickly went inside the home. A news release from the fire department stated they had zero visibility inside the home but were able to find a person and bring him out of the home.

Firefighters then continued searching inside the home to search for anyone else that may be in there. It was later determined there were no others inside of the home.

The rescued victim was then taken to a hospital where fire personnel reports the person has life threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Marion Fire Department and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire department was also assisted by the Marion Police Department, Herrin Fire Department, United Ambulance and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.

