Firefighters rescue person from burning home in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Firefighters rescue a person from a burning home in Marion Monday morning.
Fire crews in immediately responded to a structure fire call at 1805 Holmes Drive in Marion at 3:35 a.m. on Monday.
Firefighters with the Marion Fire Department found a home with heavy dark smoke at the front door area.
Crews then quickly went inside the home. A news release from the fire department stated they had zero visibility inside the home but were able to find a person and bring him out of the home.
Firefighters then continued searching inside the home to search for anyone else that may be in there. It was later determined there were no others inside of the home.
The rescued victim was then taken to a hospital where fire personnel reports the person has life threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Marion Fire Department and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire department was also assisted by the Marion Police Department, Herrin Fire Department, United Ambulance and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.