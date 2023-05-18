Fire truck donated to Marion Fire Department

MARION, Ill. -- The Marion Fire Department has a new set of wheels.
An official unveiling happened on Thursday at the Bank of Herrin.
It's a new 100-foot aerial ladder truck.
The truck is paid for by the Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and the Fred G. Harrison Foundation.
Fire officials say the truck is a long-term investment and will free up money in their budget to pay for other necessities.
"To get a piece of equipment like this that's gonna be with us for years and years. To free up other avenues, and you know, with their donation, it not only affects our budget annually, it affects our budget for the next 10 to 15 years. We can do more with the money and get better equipment and other things because they've helped us go much with this," Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett said.
The Marion Fire Department says it's in the process of refurbishing older fire trucks as well.
Once finished, those trucks will be donated to the Williamson County Fire Protection District and the Carterville Fire Department.