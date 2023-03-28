Fire crews battle fire in woods near Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY, IL -- Fire crews are on scene of a fire that spread in a forested area in the northern portion of Williamson County Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters with the Williamson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 14000 block of Urbana Lane, just southwest of Johnston City.
A big plume of smoke could be seen by motorists from miles away, with reports seen from Carterville, Goreville and north of Johnston City.
We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.