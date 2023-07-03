 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire breaks out at Hey Carl's Bar in Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0

Smoke billowing out of Hey Carl's fire near Benton, IL (Video source: Tracey Webb)

BENTON, Ill. -- A local establishment has been severely damaged due to a fire in Franklin County on Monday.

Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming out of Hey Carl's bar in the afternoon hours.

Fire photo of Hey Carl's

As of 4:10 p.m., the building's roof was gone and the entire structure had severe fire, smoke and water damage throughout every part of the building.

Authorities alerted the public and urge motorists to avoid the area after the building caught fire for safety reasons and so crews can work on extinguishing the fire.

The building is located near State Highway 14 and Sam Pyle Bridge Road in Franklin County. This is northeast of Benton near the Benton Country Club.

Fire pic near Benton

The first alert from Franklin County EMA came out just before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities are urging motorists to take detours to avoid the area as crews continue to work the fire.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you