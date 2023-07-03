Fire breaks out at Hey Carl's Bar in Franklin County

BENTON, Ill. -- A local establishment has been severely damaged due to a fire in Franklin County on Monday.
Heavy flames and smoke were seen coming out of Hey Carl's bar in the afternoon hours.
As of 4:10 p.m., the building's roof was gone and the entire structure had severe fire, smoke and water damage throughout every part of the building.
Authorities alerted the public and urge motorists to avoid the area after the building caught fire for safety reasons and so crews can work on extinguishing the fire.
The building is located near State Highway 14 and Sam Pyle Bridge Road in Franklin County. This is northeast of Benton near the Benton Country Club.
The first alert from Franklin County EMA came out just before 2:30 p.m.
Authorities are urging motorists to take detours to avoid the area as crews continue to work the fire.