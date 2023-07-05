Family, friends break ground on new all-inclusive playground in Anna, honoring young girl

ANNA, Ill. -- A groundbreaking event was held for a playground honoring a local young girl who died from health complications.
Family, friends and the community came together to break ground on the all-inclusive Hadley's Haven Playground at the Anna City Park on Tuesday.
Hadley Chase Ashby was born in April of 2016 with a birth defect.
Complications from surgery left her with multiple other health issues and disabilities, including cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy.
She later died on December 15, 2017.
Since then, a local group called Hadley’s Haven is doing what they can to help and give back to the community and honoring Hadley with a playground where all the children with all abilities can play at.
Many people came out for the groundbreaking event where they had food vendors, signs of what they playground will look like and even helicopter pilots landed for a visit.
For design photos of the playground and more information, you can go to their website here.