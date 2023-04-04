Entertainment lineup announced for HerrinFesta Italiana

HERRIN, Ill. -- An entertainment lineup has been announced for the 2023 HerrinFesta Italiana coming up in May.
This year's week-long event will once again offer free entertainment for the large festival scheduled for May 25th - 29th in Herrin.
“We had wonderful feedback from our decision last year to offer free entertainment,” said HerrinFesta Vice President Joey Helleny. “It was an easy decision to continue that model and our entertainment committee has done a great job filling the bill.”
On May 26, Diamond Dogs will be featured, followed by The Jungle Dogs.
The Herrin Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup. They stated the Jungle Dogs is one of Carbondale’s most legendary party bands.
Diamond Dogs is also a popular Southern Illinois band.
On Saturday, May 27, Shane Profitt and opener Feudin’ Hillbillys will be featured.
On Sunday, May 28, Head East will be featured with The Gluten Three as the opener.
The music will be in the Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent on the north side of the Herrin Civic Center.
The Farmers State Bank Entertainment Tent and beverage garden will open at 6 pm daily with live music at 7 pm Friday through Sunday.
Other features at the event include Festa’s McDonald’s Midway which will offer all types of amusement rides. The McDonald's Midway will be open daily from Thursday, May 26, through Monday, May 30.
Information about carnival armbands and pre-sale discounted tickets can be found here.
A new feature of this year’s Festa is the First Southern Bank Welcome Center, sponsored by First Southern and the Herrin Civic Center. The welcome center will include indoor restrooms, baby care areas, and concessions inside the civic center.
“If you just need a place to sit down and cool off and take a break, the civic center facilities will be open extended hours this year, thanks to First Southern and the civic center staff,” said HerrinFesta Trustee Brett Crouse.
Other Festa features include the IBEW Grand Parade, road races, car show, bocce tournaments, golf tournament, scholarship pageant, poker run, jeep poker run, and more. More information on this can be found here.
HerrinFesta Italiana is a week-long annual festival presented by the Herrin Chamber of Commerce.
The Festa won the 2014 Governor's Award for Best Festival in Illinois.