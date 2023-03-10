Energy Transition Grants announced for southern Illinois governments

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Millions of dollars were announced to benefit local southern Illinois governments.
117th District State Representative awarded $5.5 million in Energy Transition Program Grants.
118th District State Representative Paul Jacobs also announced Energy Transition Grants will be coming to several governments in southern Illinois from the state.
The grants are available due to the enactment of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) to provide funding for local governments and communities that have been impacted by fossil fuel plants, coal mine closures or significant reductions.
“I am thankful that schools, counties, communities, and entities of local government that I represent that have been harshly impacted by the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act are receiving some financial help to lessen the impact of the loss of revenue experienced due to the closures of coal-fired power plants and coal mines,” Windhorst said. “I did not support CEJA, because I believe its policies toward fossil fuels harm Southern Illinois’ residents and employers, and threaten our ability to produce sufficient baseload energy. However, CEJA is currently the law of the land, and I am fighting to make sure that communities impacted by the law are getting their fair share of grant funding to help bridge the financial gap that was created by CEJA’s enactment.”
“I am thankful that units of local government in the 118th district are receiving some financial help to lessen the impact of the loss of revenue experienced due to the closures of coal-fired power plants and coal mines,” Jacobs said. “I am fighting to make sure that communities unfairly and harshly impacted by the law are getting their fair share of grant funding to help partially patch financial holes created by the Governor’s climate change legislation.”
Jacobs stated the Energy Transition Program Grant awards were calculated based on the economic impact of plant or mine closures, specifically, property tax losses and jobs lost due to the plant transition, with a minimum award of $50,000.
These communities were awarded the grant...
- Village of Carrier Mills – $116,701
- City of Eldorado – $199,319
- Eldorado School District – $729,416
- Village of Galatia – $745,516
- Galatia Community Unit School District #1 – $597,515
- Village of Goreville – $50,199
- City of Harrisburg – $507,898
- Harrisburg Community Unit School District #3 – $539,006
- Lake Egypt Fire Protection District – $50,921
- Massac County – $1,182,105
- Saline County – $859,400
- Carbondale Park District – $80,707
- City of Carbondale – $80,707
- Jackson County – $124,423
- John A. Logan College – $272,769
- Marion Park District – $57,029
- Williamson County – $62,511
- Williamson County Airport Authority – $62,511