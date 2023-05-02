Emergency responder help clear wreck on Brookport Ohio River bridge

BROOKPORT, Ill. -- Emergency workers responded to a crash on a bridge connecting Brookport, Illinois to Paducah, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters with the Brookport Fire Department got a call to a crash that occurred at 1:20 p.m.
This happened on what is known as the Brookport bridge, spanning over the Ohio River into Paducah.
Crews responded to the scene to find two vehicles with damage to the front of the vehicles and to the driver's side.
An ambulance also responded to the scene, however, it is unknown if there were any reported injuries.
The scene was cleared later Tuesday afternoon.
Also assisting on scene was the Massac County Sheriff's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Paducah Fire Department, Massac County EMS and Mercy Regional EMS.