 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Emergency responder help clear wreck on Brookport Ohio River bridge

  • 0

BROOKPORT, Ill. -- Emergency workers responded to a crash on a bridge connecting Brookport, Illinois to Paducah, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Brookport Fire Department got a call to a crash that occurred at 1:20 p.m.

This happened on what is known as the Brookport bridge, spanning over the Ohio River into Paducah.

Crews responded to the scene to find two vehicles with damage to the front of the vehicles and to the driver's side.

An ambulance also responded to the scene, however, it is unknown if there were any reported injuries.

The scene was cleared later Tuesday afternoon.

Also assisting on scene was the Massac County Sheriff's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Paducah Fire Department, Massac County EMS and Mercy Regional EMS.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you