Election officials say what you need to bring to the polls if you haven't registered to vote

JACKSON CO (WSIL)---June 28th is the Illinois primary election, with several major races up for vote.
Before heading to the polls, there are a few things to keep in mind.
You can go to your designated polling place, or if you live in Jackson County, you can go to the Jackson County Courthouse and vote there.
This year's election has multiple candidates for Governor for both parties, as well as secretary of state, and multiple state representative seats are open.
If you are already registered to vote, you should be ready to go.
But you can still vote even if you're not registered yet.
"If you're not registered to vote, you'll need to bring a photo ID, and a piece of mail with your name and address and probably postmarked, that way we can tell that's your current address. I think they should come out and let their voices be heard by practicing their right to vote," said Jackson County Clerk, Frank Byrd.
