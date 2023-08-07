Early morning storms damage trees, power lines, and homes in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Strong storms just before 1 a.m. Monday morning caused a lot of damage in areas near Raleigh and Eldorado in Saline County.
Strong winds, likely well over 60 miles per hour, brought down trees onto homes and power lines. Multiple homes sustained significant damage as trees crashed into roofs and even knocked out windows.
Others areas experienced crop damage, and multiple roads were impassable due to trees blocking the lanes.
Some of the hardest hit areas are just northwest of Eldorado near Eldorado Road and Wasson Road. WSIL News 3 has a crew on scene and says utility companies are working to restore power in these areas. At 7:20 a.m. Monday, there are still more than 1200 customers without power