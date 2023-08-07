 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6
PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Early morning storms damage trees, power lines, and homes in Saline County

  • Updated
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Strong storms just before 1 a.m. Monday morning caused a lot of damage in areas near Raleigh and Eldorado in Saline County.

Strong winds, likely well over 60 miles per hour, brought down trees onto homes and power lines. Multiple homes sustained significant damage as trees crashed into roofs and even knocked out windows.

Others areas experienced crop damage, and multiple roads were impassable due to trees blocking the lanes.

Some of the hardest hit areas are just northwest of Eldorado near Eldorado Road and Wasson Road. WSIL News 3 has a crew on scene and says utility companies are working to restore power in these areas. At 7:20 a.m. Monday, there are still more than 1200 customers without power

 

