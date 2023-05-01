Dust storm causes I-55 wreck, multiple fatalities, 60-80 vehicles involved

ILLINOIS -- UPDATE: 3:15 p.m. - Multiple people have died and dozens injured after a dust storm caused a wreck on I-55 south of Springfield.
Illinois State Police said there were multiple fatalities and 30+ people taken to the hospital in wrecks that involved up to 80 vehicles on a portion of I-55 where a dust storm hit.
ORIGINAL: Interstate 55 is shut down both ways south of Springfield due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
A dust storm is being reported in the area at the time of the wreck.
Illinois State Police said the interstate is shut down from mile post 52 - 80 in both directions.
Divernon City Hall being used as reunification post for families of people involved in the crash, ISP said.
ISP Troop 6 and Troop 8 are currently working the large crash.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative routes.