Dueling Pianos event coming to Herrin, benefits local organization

HERRIN, Ill. -- A Dueling Pianos event is looking to bring in hundreds of people to Herrin this weekend, benefitting a local organization.
The Dueling Pianos event is hosted by Kent Zimmer and being held at the Herrin Civic Center on Saturday, June 24th. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show time starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale, $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
This is the second year for the event. This year proceeds are going towards the Herrin House of Hope.
Food will be provided by the Herrin House of Hope with bar concessions available at the event as well.
The event is sponsored by Baldwin Piano & Organ Center, First Southern Bank and many more.
For more information and to purchase tickets, you may call the Herrin Civic Center at 618-942-6115 or Baldwin Piano & Organ Center at 618-942-5115.