Du Quoin State Fair sees record attendance

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair saw a spike in attendance this year.
The fair saw a 13.5% increase, with 171,102 people attending the 100th anniversary of the fair.
This is the third Fair in a row that has seen a steady increase in attendance numbers, and the highest attended Du Quoin State Fair since the state began using industry standard attendance tracking.
The 2022 grandstand generated over $322,000 in revenue. The seven concert performances drew in over 11,500 people, with country artist Cole Swindell leading the way with over 3,500 tickets sold, making it the fourth largest attended show in Fair history since 2012.
“Our goal once we started planning for 2022 was to amplify the updates we have made and continue to make to these historic grounds,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “We brought back to life the neon signage around the grounds and restored the masonry work on the grandstand and front gates. We also replaced old glass blocks and continue to work on repainting the grandstand ceiling. Updates will continue around the grounds, something fairgoers will notice when they return in 2023.”
The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 25 - September 4.