Driver identified in deadly Makanda crash

MAKANDA, Ill. -- Authorities release the name of the driver involved in a deadly crash in Jackson County over the weekend.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash where a Ford F-250 ran off the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire along US Highway 51 in rural Makanda.
The driver's name is Gabriel T. Shubert, 45 of Nashville, IL.
Information on the deadly crash comes from a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened on Saturday, April 1 at around 10:27 a.m. Shubert was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash which resulted in him being thrown from the vehicle.
He was found a short distance away from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Jackson County Coroner's Office and Makanda Township Fire Department which assisted on the call.