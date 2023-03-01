Suspects in custody after 31 Marion Jr. High students were hit with airsoft pellets

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: Marion Police Department said there are suspects in custody in the Marion airsoft pellet shooting incident.
ORIGINAL: Dozens of Marion CUSD #2 students were hit with airsoft pellets shot out of a passing vehicle Wednesday morning.
An automated call from the Marion School District said at 10:45 a.m., 31 junior high school students were hit with airsoft pellets from a passing vehicle on Cherry Street while the students were outside for physical education.
The message said no major injuries occurred.
Parents were notified along with police.
Police are investigating the incident.
The Marion School District said all students are inside the buildings throughout the district until law enforcement gives the all clear.
The message also said a car involved has been identified.
The Marion Unit 2 School District posted this message on their Facebook page...
At approximately 10:45 am this morning 31 Marion Jr High School students were struck by what we believe to be airsoft pellets from a passing vehicle on Cherry Street while on the track during their PE class. No major injuries occured and all students involved were seen by the school nurse and parents were contacted. Local law enforcement was notified immediately and a suspected vehicle has been identified. As a precautionary measure all Marion CUSD #2 students will remain inside the buildings until law enforcement issues an all clear communication to all of the schools. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we utilize our safety plan in cooperation with local law enforcement. As you know the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority at Marion CUSD #2.