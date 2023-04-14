Deputies respond to bus crash in Elkville

ELKVILLE, Ill. -- A bus has reportedly crashed in the Village of Elkville.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 3 there was a bus involved in a crash and they have deputies on scene Friday afternoon.
The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents relayed information on a traffic crash involving a school bus on N. 4th Street.
The fire incidents page also listed in the post the Elkville Fire, Dowell Fire, and Jackson County Ambulance.
Elverado CUSD 196 said the bus accident was not one of theirs. They did say the bus involved was transporting students home from Du Quoin to Carbondale and that the driver and students were reportedly all okay.
We will have more information as it becomes available.