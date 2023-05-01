 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Death toll up to 7 after dust caused wrecks on I-55 with 72 vehicles involved

  • Updated
  • 0

Interstate 55 is shut down both ways south of Springfield due to a multi-vehicle wreck. A dust storm is being reported in the area at the time of the wreck.
ILLINOIS -- UPDATE: May 2nd, 5:42 p.m. - Seven people have died and more than 30 injured after a dust storm caused a wreck on I-55 south of Springfield.
 
Illinois State Police now say seven people died at the crash scene, all occurring in the northbound lanes in Montgomery County. They also said 37 people were taken to the hospital in wrecks that involved 72 vehicles on a portion of I-55 where a dust storm hit.

"The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility," ISP said in a news release.

The identities of one of the seven dead has been identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI.

Injuries range from 2-years-old to 80-years-old from minor to life-threatening.

I-55 reopened to traffic at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL: Interstate 55 is shut down both ways south of Springfield due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
 
A dust storm is being reported in the area at the time of the wreck.
 
Illinois State Police said the interstate is shut down from mile post 52 - 80 in both directions.
 
Divernon City Hall being used as reunification post for families of people involved in the crash, ISP said.
 

I-55 shut down photos

ISP Troop 6 and Troop 8 are currently working the large crash.
 
Motorists are urged to take an alternative routes.
 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you