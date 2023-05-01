Death toll up to 7 after dust caused wrecks on I-55 with 72 vehicles involved

ILLINOIS -- UPDATE: May 2nd, 5:42 p.m. - Seven people have died and more than 30 injured after a dust storm caused a wreck on I-55 south of Springfield.
Illinois State Police now say seven people died at the crash scene, all occurring in the northbound lanes in Montgomery County. They also said 37 people were taken to the hospital in wrecks that involved 72 vehicles on a portion of I-55 where a dust storm hit.
"The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility," ISP said in a news release.
The identities of one of the seven dead has been identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI.
Injuries range from 2-years-old to 80-years-old from minor to life-threatening.
I-55 reopened to traffic at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
ORIGINAL: Interstate 55 is shut down both ways south of Springfield due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
A dust storm is being reported in the area at the time of the wreck.
Illinois State Police said the interstate is shut down from mile post 52 - 80 in both directions.
Divernon City Hall being used as reunification post for families of people involved in the crash, ISP said.
ISP Troop 6 and Troop 8 are currently working the large crash.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative routes.