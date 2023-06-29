Dangerous temperatures loom as June comes to a close

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Dangerous temperatures loom as June comes to a close

High temps with temperature gun 6.29.23 (Carbondale)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Todd McGuire stepped into Old Town Liquors in Carbondale for a drink as he capped off a one-hour bike ride on one of the hottest days of the year.

"Just figured I get a little ride in before 3pm," McGuire said. "I'm kind of done."

McGuire was one of many walking around downtown as temperatures swelled into the 90s with heat indexes over 100 degrees fahrenheit.

"You have to pace yourself," McGuire said. "Stay hydrated and if you don't want to do it, don't do it."

With temperatures rising so are chances of heat related illnesses which greatly impact children and the elderly says Amy Harrison of the Jefferson County Health Department.

"Normally we cool ourselves by sweating but under those conditions when the humidity and the heat is so high sometimes sweating just isn't enough so your body temperature rises very rapidly," Harrison said.

Harrison says staying inside with air conditioning is the best way to stay safe. But for those who don't have A/C Harrison advises people to seek a cooling center.

"If your community doesn't have a cooling center you can look at places like the library, a mall, a senior center or something like that just to get in the air conditioning for as long as you can," Harrison said.

Harrison says wearing sunscreen can also help you stave off dehydration. For more tips click here.

