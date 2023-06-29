Dangerous temperatures loom as June comes to a close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Todd McGuire stepped into Old Town Liquors in Carbondale for a drink as he capped off a one-hour bike ride on one of the hottest days of the year.
"Just figured I get a little ride in before 3pm," McGuire said. "I'm kind of done."
McGuire was one of many walking around downtown as temperatures swelled into the 90s with heat indexes over 100 degrees fahrenheit.
"You have to pace yourself," McGuire said. "Stay hydrated and if you don't want to do it, don't do it."
With temperatures rising so are chances of heat related illnesses which greatly impact children and the elderly says Amy Harrison of the Jefferson County Health Department.
"Normally we cool ourselves by sweating but under those conditions when the humidity and the heat is so high sometimes sweating just isn't enough so your body temperature rises very rapidly," Harrison said.
Harrison says staying inside with air conditioning is the best way to stay safe. But for those who don't have A/C Harrison advises people to seek a cooling center.
"If your community doesn't have a cooling center you can look at places like the library, a mall, a senior center or something like that just to get in the air conditioning for as long as you can," Harrison said.
Harrison says wearing sunscreen can also help you stave off dehydration.