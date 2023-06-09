Cyclists to stop in Carbondale next week as part of cross-country support for affordable housing

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Dozens of cyclists are making their way across the states in an effort to support affordable housing.
Next week, 28 young cyclists will make their way through Carbondale and stop at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship as part of the Bike and Build event.
This will take place at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, at 105 N. Parrish, on June 22nd at 7:30 p.m. where they will hold an Affordable Housing Presentation.
The riders began their cross-country ride on May 29th at the Atlantic Ocean in Yorktown, Va., with traveling 70 miles per day on average. Their last stop will be at Portland Ore. where they will dip their tires in the Pacific Ocean in August.
Riders aim to fundraise at least $5,000 to support the trip with money then donated to affordable housing organizations. Bike & Build has donated $6.8 million to affordable housing organizations nationwide since 2003.
“We are deeply proud of our riders who are so committed to the affordable housing cause that they are willing to raise much-needed funds and spend over two months biking across the country,” said Lauren Hamilton, Director of Outreach at Bike & Build. “Bike & Build provides the opportunity, but it is the riders who make the lasting impact in so many communities.”
A total of 120 18-to-29-year-old riders will see and experience the affordable housing need across the country.
Riders will also meet with local officials and community members to discuss affordable housing issues. They will also rely on the community to give them a good place to rest, sleeping in churches, schools and other facilities along the way.
Based in Philadelphia, Bike & Build is a non-profit organization that encourages young adults to address the country’s affordable housing crisis through organized bicycle trips. Trip participants support the affordable housing cause by fundraising and building efforts. Since its founding in 2003, Bike & Build has motivated over 3,800 young adult volunteers and contributed over $6.8 million and 265,000 volunteer hours to housing groups such as Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together to fund projects in the United States.
For more information, you can find that here or call (267) 331-8488.