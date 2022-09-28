Crown Brew Coffee Co. receives preservation award

MARION (WSIL) -- Landmarks Illinois announced the recipients of the 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards, an annual program that celebrates exceptional preservation efforts in Illinois.
Local business Crown Brew Coffee Co. is one of this year's winners.
“Our 2022 award winners demonstrate the impact preservation has in our Illinois communities: it creates inspiring places where people want to live and visit, boosts jobs and economic activity and strengthens local pride,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “We are proud to bring well-deserved attention to these preservation efforts and the people who thoughtfully and beautifully preserved our historic places.”
Crown Brew Coffee Co. opened in October 2020 in a 120-year-old building in downtown Marion that owners Joshua Benitone and Jared Gravatt rehabilitated largely on their own.
Landmarks Illinois said in a release, "As the first business to open in a city-led downtown revitalization effort, the coffee shop serves as an example of what is possible when local governments and business owners join efforts to drive economic development."
