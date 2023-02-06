 Skip to main content
Crews on scene of a large fire in Carbondale

  • Updated
Carbondale fire
Paul Wilcoxen

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Fire crews were on scene of a large fire in Carbondale Monday morning just after 10 a.m.

Lots of smoke was seen coming out of a building at the intersection of W. Walnut Street and S. University Avenue. 

The building was once the Walnut Street Baptist Church. Now it sits vacant.

fire pic
Fire pic

Fire crews were spraying water at the building for more than an hour in an effort to extinguish the fire.

University Ave. was closed between Walnut and Main Street while crews were on scene.

We will give you the latest information as it becomes available.

