Crews on scene of a large fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Fire crews were on scene of a large fire in Carbondale Monday morning just after 10 a.m.
Lots of smoke was seen coming out of a building at the intersection of W. Walnut Street and S. University Avenue.
The building was once the Walnut Street Baptist Church. Now it sits vacant.
Fire crews were spraying water at the building for more than an hour in an effort to extinguish the fire.
University Ave. was closed between Walnut and Main Street while crews were on scene.
We will give you the latest information as it becomes available.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.