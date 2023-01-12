Crews extinguish vehicle fire carrying gunpowder

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Quick actions from first responders was crucial as a vehicle fire could have turned into more of a disaster.
Fire crews and police responded to a vehicle on fire in Zeigler on Highway 148 Thursday morning. The vehicle was carrying multiple pounds of gunpowder.
The fire was burning the interior and exterior part of the car with the potential of it spreading and igniting the gunpowder.
Crews acted quickly and extinguished the fire before it could reach the gunpowder.
Both police and a tow truck driver on scene tell us it was a miracle it didn't explode.
The driver of the vehicle was able to escape the vehicle and the highway was shut down for a period of time while crews were on scene.
Police tell us the gunpowder was legal to be transported.
Zeigler Fire Department and Zeigler Police Department responded to the scene.