U.S. 45 "Brookport" bridge now open after crash

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 2:12 p.m. - The U.S. 45 "Brookport" bridge is back open.
ORIGINAL: The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge is blocked to traffic due to a crash involving a dump truck.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet -District 1 (KYTC) said the bridge spanning over the Ohio River from Brookport, IL, to Paducah, KY, is blocked for an estimated two hours as crews clear the roadway after a crash occurred.
KYTC said a report indicates a small dump truck was attempting to cross the bridge when it struck a bridge truss near the curve on the Illinois side. This crash may have resulted in the bed of the truck being knocked off.
Emergency crews are on site and a safety inspection of the bridge will be conducted before reopening to traffic.
Motorists are being told to self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River bridge.