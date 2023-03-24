Crash impacts traffic on NB I-57 in Franklin County, officials ask to avoid area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A crash is impacting traffic along NB I-57 in Franklin County on Friday afternoon.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is alerting motorists to avoid the area as public safety agencies respond to the crash.
The traffic crash occurred at I-57 NB at the 63 mile marker with injuries reported.
Authorities are alerting motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes. They also said to avoid secondary highways as well.
Franklin County EMA said traffic northbound is still affected from an accident that happened earlier on Friday.