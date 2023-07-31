 Skip to main content
Crash disrupts traffic along I-57 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- More details are coming out about a crash along I-57 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a crash near the 70 mile marker on the northbound side of I-57 at 2:09 p.m.

ISP said Troop 10 got to the scene where a Chevrolet Express van crashed into the guardrail.

They said the van was pulling a trailer and had a tire blow out. The van then lost control and ran off the roadway to the right side where it then hit the guardrail.

No injuries have been reported.

