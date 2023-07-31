COUNTRY Financial donates $1,500 to support BackStoppers of Randolph County

SPARTA, Ill. -- A local company is supporting families of fallen first responders with a large donation in Randolph County.
COUNTRY Financial is supporting BackStoppers of Randolph County with an Operation Helping Heroes donation for $1,500.
“BackStoppers is a wonderful organization,” said COUNTRY Financial Representative Troy Kueker. “First responders serve our community tirelessly. Being there to support the financial needs of families whose loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice is something we are honored to do.”
“On behalf of BackStoppers of Randolph County, we want to thank Troy and COUNTRY Financial for their generous support,” said BackStoppers of Randolph County President Jonathan Barbour. “We see firsthand the toll it takes on families when their loved one is lost in service to others. That’s why it’s important to stand by these families. They deserve nothing less than the full measure of our care and support.”
More than $5 million has been donated from COUNTRY Financial in the last several years to organizations and programs which support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans.
"Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers," COUNTRY Financial stated in a news release.
COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States. It offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services including but not limited to auto, home, life, farm, and fixed annuities.