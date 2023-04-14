Counterfeit money circulating in McLeansboro says on bill "For Motion Picture Use Only"

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- Money is circulating through McLeansboro and the city wants you to be aware.
A Facebook post from the City of McLeansboro shows a $100 bill marked with black ink on the side.
The bill also has words on it that says "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY". Underneath that it says, "This is not legal if is to be used for motion props".
On the left side of the bill says the word "COPY".
The Facebook post says, "McLeansboro and surrounding merchants. Be on the lookout for counterfeit money. This counterfeit $100 bill was found and turned into City Hall."