Could there be a new state flag in Illinois?

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A new state flag could potentially be selected by next year in Illinois.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1818 on Monday which creates the Illinois Flag Commission to explore the creation of a new state flag and developing new designs for a new state flag.
Pritzker said in a news release, "the commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly concerning whether the current State flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag."
The Illinois Flag Commission will choose up to 10 potential flags, then submit a report to the General Assembly by December 2024.
“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags—and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”
"Our state flag demonstrates who we are as one Illinois, uplifting our history and our values. This bill will ensure the Illinois flag continues to be a symbol of progress and the ideals we uphold with the utmost honor," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "With the creation of the next flag of our state, we are ushering in a new era that will represent every Illinoisan and commemorate how far we have come so we may go even further together."
The first flag was adopted and became law on July 6, 1915 after a campaign by Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Ella Park Laurence.
Decades later, the original flag was amended to carry the state's name on it in September of 1969.
It became the official flag of Illinois on July 1, 1970.
"SB1818 creates a similar committee to the one in 1970, convening the Secretary of State, three members appointed by the Governor, four members appointed by the President of the Senate, four members appointed by the Speaker of the House, four members appointed the minority leader of the Senate, and four members appointed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, the State Superintendent of Education, and Chairperson of the Board of the Illinois State Museum," a news release from Pritzker's office stated.